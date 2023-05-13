NewsVideos
Karnataka Elections 2023: Here's all you need to know about the Congress Veteran Leader and Former CM Siddaramaiah

|Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Voting for Karnataka assembly polls 2023 concluded on Wednesday evening. While some exit poll agencies predict a hung Assembly, others indicate a slight advantage for the Congress with HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) playing a key role. The results for the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S)will be announced on Saturday, 13 May.

