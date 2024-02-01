videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Kidnap our MLAs from airport...',says Shehzad Poonawalla

| Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Champai Soren, who was elected the new CM, is also on the run since yesterday. Sometimes guest house, sometimes hotel and sometimes Raj Bhavan. ..sometimes by traveller, sometimes by bus. And now they are preparing to fly to Hyderabad on 2 chartered planes with all their MLAs. It has been 24 hours since Champai Soren claimed to form the government. Have made two rounds of Raj Bhavan, but have not received the invitation from the Governor yet. ..Allegations are being made that BJP is trying to break JMM, that is why this delay is being done. And that is why all the MLAs are now going to Hyderabad so that they remain safe under the shelter of the Congress government. ..BJP is also increasing the uneasiness by saying that Champai Soren does not have majority.