trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651923
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mamata Banerjee against UCC to please Muslim voters?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Talks have just started in the 24th election... There will be a lot of confusion on these things in the future. Celebrating Hindu Pride Day in Aligarh, Home Minister Amit Shah said that brand Hindutva is as true in 24 as it was in 2014 and 19. So, in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee caught another stream. Mamta arrived in Kolkata to a stadium full of imams and muezzins. ...announced to increase their allowances. ...After this he made his biggest election promise. ...
Follow Us

All Videos

Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
play icon2:1
Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
play icon18:15
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
play icon9:53
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
play icon2:56
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?
play icon16:23
Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?

Trending Videos

Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
play icon2:1
Elon Musk's X To Let Users Look For Jobs On The Platform; Here's How
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
play icon18:15
DNA: Why do doctors have so much trouble with generic medicines, love for branded medicines, denial of generics
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
play icon9:53
DNA: Certified DNA test of 'disability' of MP system, Divyang Fardiwada, Hit Hai Boss
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
play icon2:56
DNA: Will onions make tomatoes cry now? 'action mode' government on onions
Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?
play icon16:23
Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?
2024 Election,2024 Lok Sabha election,pm modi in bhopal,Justice department,pm modi in madhya pradesh,asaduddin owaisi on pm modi,PM Narendra Modi,Asaduddin Owaisi,congress on pm modi,PM Modi news,Classified documents,Narendra Modi,owaisi on pm modi,Uniform Civil Code,UCC,PM Modi,pm modi on uniform civil code,Congress,narendra modi on uniform civil code,owaisi on ucc,pm modi on ucc,narendra modi on ucc,