Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan's 'packup' from PoK?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 01:52 AM IST

Today's debate is whether now or then...PoK is going to be ours again i.e. India's. Actually, it is India which has been occupied by Pakistan. But now the people of PoK have canceled this occupation. The people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are out on the streets. Unaccounted inflation and huge electricity bills have given further fuel to the spark that wants to get rid of PoK and join India once again. This anger is against the luxuries that have been going on in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi for years by looting all the money and resources of PoK.