videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Modi targets opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi made a big attack on the opposition and alleged that there are some people in the country who are determined since 2014 to tarnish Modi's image. The PM alleged that these people have now taken a pledge that Modi will dig your grave.