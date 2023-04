videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political tussle over the riots

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

Stones were pelted during a procession in West Bengal's Hooghly yesterday, after which BJP and TMC came face to face. After the violence, the BJP made serious allegations against the Mamata government. Stones were pelted at the procession of Ram devotees in Bihar. Today we will have a big debate on this.