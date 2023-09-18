trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664180
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What is Modi going to do tomorrow?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
The special session of Parliament has started from today. The special session lasting 5 days started in the old building of the Parliament i.e. the session started in the old Parliament. Today, the achievements and lessons of 75 years of parliamentary journey are being discussed in both the Houses. The session started with PM Modi's speech. It is being said that big decisions can be taken in this session lasting 4 days.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Acid attack victim's spirit of public service
play icon2:10
DNA: Acid attack victim's spirit of public service
DNA: Big game in land auction!
play icon13:46
DNA: Big game in land auction!
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
play icon15:24
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
play icon2:7
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
play icon12:45
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House

Trending Videos

DNA: Acid attack victim's spirit of public service
play icon2:10
DNA: Acid attack victim's spirit of public service
DNA: Big game in land auction!
play icon13:46
DNA: Big game in land auction!
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
play icon15:24
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
play icon2:7
Gautam Gambhir Praises MS Dhoni's Sacrifice Of International Runs For International Runs
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
play icon12:45
DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House
Modi Cabinet Decision live,Union Cabinet passes resolution,Union Cabinet,Parliament Special Session,Parliament Special Session Live,parliament special session 2023,parliament special session agenda,Parliament session,new parliament session,center agenda of special session,new Parliament building,special session of Parliament,Parliament Live,Parliament,New Parliament Building Inauguration,opposition on center session,kasam samvidhan ki,