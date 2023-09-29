trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668422
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Police have made many important revelations in the case of brutality against a minor girl in Ujjain. Police have said that the investigation so far has revealed that an accused named Bharat Soni has committed the crime of raping the girl. Ujjain Police has also held a press conference regarding this entire matter. According to the police, there are currently two accused in this terrible incident.
