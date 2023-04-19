videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why the religious 'glasses' on the mafia?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

After the death of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, now some people are giving it a religious angle. Congress leader Digvijay Singh called Atiq a mafia. So at the same time the question was also asked that it should be found out with which people he had connections. While balancing, the Congress leader said that go and see Prayagraj. Then it will be known that the more he persecuted the Hindus, the more he persecuted the Muslims. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.