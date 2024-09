videoDetails

Kashmir- The Untold Story

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

Before the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the issue of POK has come to the fore again...In Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the people of POK are ours...they should come...that is, they should come with India. ..The special thing is that there is already a provision of seats for the representation of PoK in Jammu and Kashmir.