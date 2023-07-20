trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637942
Kathmandu Hotel Staff makes huge revelations on Seema Sachin Love Story

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Seema Sachin Love Story: A new mystery has come to the fore regarding the room number-204 of Vinayak Hotel in Kathmandu in the interrogation of the investigating agencies of Seema Haider, who came to India illegally after crossing the border. According to the investigation and interrogation done so far, Seema and her alleged husband Sachin Meena stayed in a hotel located in Kathmandu, Nepal, before entering the Indian border. Now news is coming quoting the people associated with the management of this hotel that this couple had also used a fake name to book a room in the hotel.
