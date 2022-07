Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive threat on Instagram; actor files complaint| Zee English News

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have received threats from an unidentified person on Instagram. Vicky has filed a complaint against an unknown person for threatening him and stalking his wife.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

