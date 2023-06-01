NewsVideos
Kedarnath Dham witness rain with light snowfall

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Once again the mood of the weather changed near Kedarnath Dham. Light rain along with snowfall was also seen in Rudraprayag. Know in detail in this report what is the current situation.

