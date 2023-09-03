trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657159
Kedarnath witnesses Avalanche at Rudraprayag Sumeru Mountain

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Kedarnath Avalanche 2023: Avalanche has happened near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Avalanche has happened near Sumeru mountain. A terrible sight was seen at the spot due to avalanche. There are no reports of any casualties
