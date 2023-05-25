NewsVideos
Kejriwal engaged in gathering support on LG Dispute, to meet Sharad Pawar in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is continuously meeting the leaders of opposition parties against the Center and appealing to them for their support. In this sequence, he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday. Today Kejriwal will meet Sharad Pawar

