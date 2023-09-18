trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664112
Kejriwal gave a big guarantee before the elections!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is addressing the General Assembly in Madhya Pradesh. He said, all the electricity bills of those who had electricity bills till December 31, all the old bills will be waived off.
