Kharge, Sonia Gandhi invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Preparations for consecration have intensified in Ayodhya. Devotees coming to Ayodhya from January 23 will be able to have darshan of Lord Ram. Many opposition leaders have also been invited for the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

