Kiren Rijiju attacks Congress over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi was stripped of his parliamentary membership after a two-year jail sentence in a 2019 defamation case. Germany's interference was seen regarding this, on which Congress leader Digvijay Singh welcomed the statement by tweeting. Reversing the tweet of the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has retaliated and tweeted on behalf of the BJP, in which he has targeted the Congress with Jaichand. Learn what Kiren Rijiju said in this report.

