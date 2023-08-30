trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655391
Know at what time you should celebrate Rakhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Bhadra is falling on Raksha Bandhan 2023, so this festival will be celebrated for two days. On August 30, on the day of Rakshabandhan, Bhadra will start from 10:59 in the morning and it will end at 09:02 in the night. In such a situation, the shadow of Bhadra is going to remain for the whole day on Raksha Bandhan. That's why you should tie rakhi to brother at night only after Bhadra is over. Or you can also tie rakhi till 07:04 am the next day on 31st August.
