Know latest update on Jaishankar's Pakistan Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 08:02 AM IST

Jaishankar in Pakistan: An Indian minister has set foot on Pakistani soil after 9 years. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has reached Islamabad to attend the SCO summit. After which he met Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. But the question is whether this tour will improve the relations between Pakistan and India?