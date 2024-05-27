videoDetails

Know the politics behind M Factor?

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

Six phases of Lok Sabha elections have been held. Now the final phase of voting will take place on June 1. PM Modi made a strong attack on the India alliance. Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said that the opposition wants to make the majority second class citizens and is planning to rewrite the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion. At the same time, issues like Mujra, Mangalsutra, Maulana, Mafia, Muslim, Madrasa, religion are seen gaining importance in the Lok Sabha elections. Is M Factor heavy in 2024?