Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2752780
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know the politics behind M Factor?

|Updated: May 27, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Six phases of Lok Sabha elections have been held. Now the final phase of voting will take place on June 1. PM Modi made a strong attack on the India alliance. Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said that the opposition wants to make the majority second class citizens and is planning to rewrite the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion. At the same time, issues like Mujra, Mangalsutra, Maulana, Mafia, Muslim, Madrasa, religion are seen gaining importance in the Lok Sabha elections. Is M Factor heavy in 2024?

All Videos

Delhi CM Kejriwal Files New Petition in SC Seeking Extension of Interim Bail
Play Icon00:51
Delhi CM Kejriwal Files New Petition in SC Seeking Extension of Interim Bail
Tees Hazari Court begins hearing on Bibhav Kumar Bail Plea
Play Icon01:03
Tees Hazari Court begins hearing on Bibhav Kumar Bail Plea
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Majority
Play Icon02:22
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Majority
PM Modi praises CM Yogi in Deoria
Play Icon02:56
PM Modi praises CM Yogi in Deoria
Top News: Amit Shah counterattacks on Congress' Atom Bomb Statement
Play Icon12:44
Top News: Amit Shah counterattacks on Congress' Atom Bomb Statement

Trending Videos

Delhi CM Kejriwal Files New Petition in SC Seeking Extension of Interim Bail
play icon0:51
Delhi CM Kejriwal Files New Petition in SC Seeking Extension of Interim Bail
Tees Hazari Court begins hearing on Bibhav Kumar Bail Plea
play icon1:3
Tees Hazari Court begins hearing on Bibhav Kumar Bail Plea
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Majority
play icon2:22
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Majority
PM Modi praises CM Yogi in Deoria
play icon2:56
PM Modi praises CM Yogi in Deoria
Top News: Amit Shah counterattacks on Congress' Atom Bomb Statement
play icon12:44
Top News: Amit Shah counterattacks on Congress' Atom Bomb Statement