Know when and how many big train accidents happened in the country? 800 lives lost 42 years ago!

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The Indian Railways department, equipped with modern technology, has not been able to control rail accidents completely, despite millions of progress. Since independence, many major train accidents have happened in the country. A major train accident happened in Bihar 42 years ago. 800 people died in that accident. 9 coaches of the train were drowned in the Bagmati river.

