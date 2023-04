videoDetails

Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 12th April'2023

| Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Solar eclipse will take place in India on 20th April 2023. There is good news for 5 zodiac signs before the eclipse. In today's special episode of Jyotish Guru, dated 12th April 2023, know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what are those good news.