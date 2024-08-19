videoDetails

Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case: No one else was involved in incident - Source

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: Mother's new revelation in Kolkata Doctor rape case. CBI has also got a diary related to Kolkata's doctor daughter. The surprising thing is that there are not many pages in this diary. This diary can prove to be vital evidence in a legal battle. CBI is now decoding the mind of accused Sanjay Roy in the Kolkata rape and murder case. For this, a psychological test will be conducted, which will reveal the secret of 35 minutes of the seminar hall. CBI is questioning every person under suspicion in the rape and murder case of a lady doctor in Kolkata. In this connection, CBI arrested R.G. Interrogated Dr. Sandeep Ghosh, former principal of Kar Medical College.