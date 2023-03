videoDetails

Kolkata: Minor girl’s body found inside suitcase

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

There is an atmosphere of tension in Kolkata after the murder of a 7-year-old girl, the body of the girl has been found by the police in a suitcase inside the neighbor's flat, at this time there is an uproar in Kolkata's Tiljala, along with arson, there has also been stone pelting.