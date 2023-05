videoDetails

Lawyers' big claim on Gyanvapi dispute... 'The walls are telling the truth by screaming'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Today the lawyers of the Hindu side have made a big claim on the Gyanvapi dispute. They say that whether the Muslim side goes to the High Court or the Supreme Court, they will eat it. Today the Supreme Court will hear the petition of the Muslim side against the scientific survey.