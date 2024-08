videoDetails

‘Leave Lebanon’: India issues advisory to its nationals

Sonam | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

After the murder of Hanina amid Israel-Hamas war, big news is coming for Indians in Lebanon. The Indian Embassy has instructed citizens to leave Lebanon immediately. New chief in Hamas after Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh death. Khaled Meshaal was made the new Hamas chief. Amidst the tension in the Middle East, America has also started major preparations from its side.