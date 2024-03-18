NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders are meeting in Vidhan Bhavan regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra. Many big leaders including Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole are present in this meeting. Meanwhile, according to sources, two formulas have been prepared for seat distribution in Mahavikas Aghadi.

