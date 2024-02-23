trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724233
Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Before the elections, a big good news has come for the alliance. Big news is coming regarding Lok Sabha elections. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak has given a big statement regarding seat sharing with Congress. Sandeep Pathak said, 'Official announcement regarding seat distribution soon'.

Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
play icon2:43
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
play icon1:11
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
Kerala Fire Breaks Out: KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Kayamkulam, No Injuries Reported
play icon0:31
Kerala Fire Breaks Out: KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Kayamkulam, No Injuries Reported
Sandeshkhali Protest: Residents Stage Demonstration In Bemojur Village Panchayat, West Bengal
play icon1:11
Sandeshkhali Protest: Residents Stage Demonstration In Bemojur Village Panchayat, West Bengal
VIRAL VIDEO: Women's Seat Dispute On Government Bus Sparks Internet Reaction
play icon1:53
VIRAL VIDEO: Women's Seat Dispute On Government Bus Sparks Internet Reaction