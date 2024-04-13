Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Why opposed to triple talaq law?',asks Madhavi Latha to Owaisi

|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: This time in the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 49-year-old Madhavi Lata against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad seat. Madhavi Lata has asked a big question to Owaisi.

