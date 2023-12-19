trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700631
Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed huge uproar on the matter of lapse in security of Parliament. As soon as the Lok Sabha proceedings began this morning, the opposition started creating a ruckus. Due to this, the Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings of the House till 12 noon.

