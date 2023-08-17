trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650059
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
In Himachal Pradesh, the outbreak of heavy rains is still continuing amidst the monsoon fury. Due to continuous heavy rains, situations like landslides and floods have arisen. Watch the current situation in the exclusive ground report from Mandi.

