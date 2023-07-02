trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629845
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's big statement - This is not a googly, it is Robbery

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar has given a big statement, he said that this is not googly, it is Robbery, Pawar said that action will be taken against those who cheat. Senior NCP leader further said that I am strong, people's support is with me.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Twitter Applies New Reading Limit Policy In Place After Users Report Issues
play icon2:1
Twitter Applies New Reading Limit Policy In Place After Users Report Issues
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's taunt - Those whom BJP was about to send to jail, made them ministers
play icon7:25
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's taunt - Those whom BJP was about to send to jail, made them ministers
Sharad Pawar said - there is no real NCP with Ajit
play icon21:14
Sharad Pawar said - there is no real NCP with Ajit
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad said after Ajit Pawar's betrayal - I am strong
play icon18:41
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad said after Ajit Pawar's betrayal - I am strong
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Twitter Applies New Reading Limit Policy In Place After Users Report Issues
play icon2:1
Twitter Applies New Reading Limit Policy In Place After Users Report Issues
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's taunt - Those whom BJP was about to send to jail, made them ministers
play icon7:25
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's taunt - Those whom BJP was about to send to jail, made them ministers
Sharad Pawar said - there is no real NCP with Ajit
play icon21:14
Sharad Pawar said - there is no real NCP with Ajit
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad said after Ajit Pawar's betrayal - I am strong
play icon18:41
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad said after Ajit Pawar's betrayal - I am strong
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
play icon1:55
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
maharasta breaking,Maharashtra political crisis,Sanjay Raut,ncp crisis,ajit pawar news,Maharashtra political crisis,Ajit Pawar,Sharad Pawar,Zee News,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,Maharashtra political crisis,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar live news,ajit pawar news live,Breaking News,deputy cm ajit pawar ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra की राजनीति में बड़ा उलटफेर,NCP से फिर बागी हुए अजित पवार,शिंदे सरकार में ली डिप्टी सीएम की शपथ,Maharashtra politics,NCP,Ajit Pawar reached Raj Bhavan,Shinde governmen,Maharashtra politics,महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में होगा बड़ा उलटफेर! विधायकों के साथ राजभवन पहुंचे अजित पवार,महाराष्ट्र की सियासत में 'संडे धमाका,