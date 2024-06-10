videoDetails

Aam Aadmi Party protest against water crisis in Haryana

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 03:19 PM IST

Water crisis in Delhi is not coming to an end. Even today, there is water shortage in many areas. The Supreme Court is also strict on the water crisis. Today, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the attitude of the Delhi government and said that if they do not correct the flaws in their petition, then we will order the dismissal of the petition on this technical basis. Obviously, it is natural for questions to be raised on the Delhi government. Atishi met the LG and requested the LG to talk to the Haryana government. The Aam Aadmi Party also protested against the water crisis. The question is whether the public wants water or politics. The question is also whether wastage is the biggest reason for the water shortage.