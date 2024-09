videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge gets angry on Kangana Ranaut's Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Politics in the country has again become heated due to BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's statement on farmers. The National President of Congress said that even after the martyrdom of 750 farmers, the anti-farmer BJP and Modi government did not realize their grave crime. He said that there is talk of re-implementation of three black anti-farmer laws.