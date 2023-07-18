trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636943
Mathura faces flood due to rise in Yamuna Water Level

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Mathura Flood 2023: Monsoon 2023 has brought havoc. Due to heavy rains, there has been a huge jump in the water level of Yamuna from Delhi to UP. Because of this, a flood-like situation has arisen even in the city of Lord Krishna, Mathura.
