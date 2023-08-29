trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655066
Mayawati in the role of king maker before 24 elections! These conditions put before I.N.D.I.A

Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
On one hand, Congress is busy searching for a suitable seat for Priyanka Gandhi and on the other hand I.N.D.I.A. The alliance is engaged in talks to bring Mayawati into its fold... It is reported that talks are on to include Mayawati in the alliance... On the other hand, if sources are to be believed, Mayawati has given I.N.D.I.A. Some conditions have also been kept in front of the alliance, what is the whole matter, see in this detail report...
