Mention of 'Bharat' in ASEAN Summit invitation, after President now 'PM of Bharat' on PM's card

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Indonesia tomorrow morning to attend the ASEAN-India Summit. Earlier, a card related to PM Modi's visit has come to the fore. In which 'Prime Minister of India' is written. was written before the President of BHARAT
How Jinping-Biden got trapped in the matter of a small chip before the G20 Summit!
play icon7:14
How Jinping-Biden got trapped in the matter of a small chip before the G20 Summit!
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
play icon0:52
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
play icon12:3
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed
play icon19:9
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed
Champa Sharma adopted a unique way of studying, Teacher Champa Sharma got 'honor'
play icon2:31
Champa Sharma adopted a unique way of studying, Teacher Champa Sharma got 'honor'

