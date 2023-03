videoDetails

MHA Sources makes big disclosure on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan's supporter found in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

MHA sources makes big disclosure on absconder Amritpal, says, 'he had fled from Delh'. Khalistani supporter Amritpal's visuals has been captured in ISBT's CCTV.