Miniature artist designs 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3 using 4 gms of gold

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
A Coimbatore-based miniature artist designed a 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3 using 4 grams of gold
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientific test on the lunar surface, Vikaram Lander's camera scanned
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientific test on the lunar surface, Vikaram Lander's camera scanned
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Prayer for the success of Chandrayaan-3, will be broadcast live on social media
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Prayer for the success of Chandrayaan-3, will be broadcast live on social media
Yaariyan Actress Rakul Preet Singh Papped In Casual Airport Look
Yaariyan Actress Rakul Preet Singh Papped In Casual Airport Look
Bollywood Diva Bipasha Basu Looks Stunning As She Spotted Outside Salon In Khar
Bollywood Diva Bipasha Basu Looks Stunning As She Spotted Outside Salon In Khar
'Champion' Kartik Aaryan Papped In A New Look Outside Gym
'Champion' Kartik Aaryan Papped In A New Look Outside Gym

