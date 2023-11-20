trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690483
Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Lifting the World Cup trophy is every player's dream. And when this dream is fulfilled, every player keeps that trophy close to his heart. But for the Australian team, which has won the Cricket World Cup six times, perhaps the World Cup trophy has now become just a show piece. A controversial picture of Australian player Mitchell Marsh has surfaced. Actually Mitchell Marsh has released a picture on Instagram in which he is seen placing his feet on the trophy.
