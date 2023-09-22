trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665936
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
After the successful organization of G20, the Prime Minister will have a dinner this evening at Bharat Mandapam of Pragati Maidan along with other security agencies including Delhi Police personnel deployed for security. Due to which the Delhi Police staff has started reaching Bharat Mandapam. There will be 25 top officers including Delhi Police Commissioner and 250 second rank Delhi Police personnel in this program.
