Monsoon rains: Delhi’s Mayur Vihar flooded due to rise in water level of Yamuna River

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area has been heavily flooded due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Delhi is on alert mode as the water level of the Yamuna River has already breached the danger mark. This has forced the city government and the rescue and rehabilitation teams to engage in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations on a war footing. As per the latest forecast by Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level is expected to increase further.
