“Most important country in the world for me” What US President Joe Biden told US Ambassador to India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, on August 22, said President Joe Biden told him that India is the most important country in the world to him. “He (President Biden) told me, when he asked me to come here to serve, he said, this is the most important country in the world to me, I think something that no American president has ever uttered in the history of our two countries. Indian Americans constitute six per cent of taxpayers in the US,” Garcetti said.
