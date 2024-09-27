Advertisement
MP Afzal Ansari Calls to Legalize Cannabis, Sparks Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari has stirred a major controversy by demanding the legalization of cannabis, arguing that many saints and sadhus smoke it. His comment that even a trainload of cannabis could be consumed at the Kumbh Mela outraged the saint community, who have strongly condemned his statement. Ansari’s remarks have triggered a heated debate on whether cannabis should be legalized, especially in religious contexts.

