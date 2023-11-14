trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688048
MP Election 2023: Deepak Chaurasia's big question to Congress Spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Today both Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi are in Madhya Pradesh. Both of them had a verbal encounter. Without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, the Prime Minister called him the leader of fools. In response to all the promises of Rahul, Prime Minister Modi said- Modi's guarantee means that every guarantee is guaranteed to be fulfilled.
