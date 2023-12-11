trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697759
MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The name of Mohan Yadav, who comes from OBC community, was approved in the BJP legislature party meeting for MP New CM. In the year 2013, he became MLA for the first time from Ujjain South seat.
