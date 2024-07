videoDetails

Muslims should not open shops pretending to be Hindus- Giriraj Singh

| Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

Giriraj Singh on Muslim Controversy: Do shopkeepers of a particular religion in the city of Ayodhya Dham and Baba Kashi do business by tying Kalava? Actually, after UP minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has demanded action against those who run shops by tying Kalava like Hindus. Giriraj Singh has a logic behind this. yet now this statement has started a political battle.