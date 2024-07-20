videoDetails

Muslims will become majority in 2041- Himanta Biswa Sarma

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 01:52 PM IST

Taking a big decision, the Assam government has repealed the Muslim Marriage Act. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave this information on the social media platform X. He said in his post on X, we have taken an important step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by taking additional security measures against child marriage. In the Assam Cabinet meeting, it has been decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935.