Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746613
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mussoorie Road Accident: Five students die after major accident in Dehradun

|Updated: May 04, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A major accident occurred when a vehicle went out of control and fell into a deep ditch on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road in Uttarakhand. There were 6 people in the vehicle. According to the information received, five people died tragically in the accident. A woman was seriously injured and was sent to the hospital for treatment. Where he also died. The police reached the spot after receiving the information, took possession of the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem and started investigation.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
Play Icon07:25
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
Play Icon00:40
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
Play Icon03:43
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
Play Icon00:40
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
Watch Top 100 News of Day, 4 May 2024
Play Icon09:15
Watch Top 100 News of Day, 4 May 2024

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
play icon7:25
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty returned ticket
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
play icon0:40
Case registered against Elvish Yadav under Money Laundering Act
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
play icon3:43
ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
play icon0:40
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
Watch Top 100 News of Day, 4 May 2024
play icon9:15
Watch Top 100 News of Day, 4 May 2024